Defender Vertex raises bar once again in terms of luxury, adventure

Defender continues to build on the legendary character of its iconic 4×4, unveiling the new Defender Vertex. This model combines a more dynamic design, enhanced customisation options and new technologies. At the same time, the British brand is giving the entire Defender range a comprehensive upgrade with new equipment options, engines and accessories, further enhancing the model’s premium and adventurous character.

The new Defender Vertex sits alongside the X version and stands out, thanks to its distinctly more imposing appearance. The redesigned front and rear bumpers, the larger grille, the new fog lights and the Shadow Atlas Matte detailing create a more muscular look, without compromising its off-road capabilities. Particular emphasis has also been placed on aesthetic details, such as the glossy black spoiler, the yellow brake calipers and the matching yellow rear tow bars – features that lend the model a distinctive character.

The new version comes with exclusive 22-inch alloy wheels, new body colours and even more personalisation options. For the first time, a glossy protective body film is also available, which increases resistance to scratches and minor impacts, keeping the vehicle’s appearance pristine for longer.

Inside, the Defender features new materials, such as Forged Textile, combined with Windsor leather and Ultrafabrics options, whilst the generous standard equipment includes an advanced climate control system, improved air filtration and enhanced comfort features for all passengers. At the same time, the Defender 110 features a new 2+2+2 six-seat layout with independent second-row seats, offering significantly greater comfort and improved access to the third row.

Connectivity has also been upgraded, with a new voice command system that utilises artificial intelligence and enables natural conversation with the vehicle, whilst a new Technology Pack adds a Head-Up Display, Meridian Surround Sound and a ClearSight interior mirror.

At the same time, the engine range is being expanded with new six-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engines, whilst the top-of-the-range Defender OCTA is getting an upgraded 540-hp V8, retaining its class-leading performance, whilst delivering an even more distinctive exhaust note.