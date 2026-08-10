The Bulgarian father charged in connection with the deaths of his two young sons, who were found dead in a car in Xylofagou on June 28, has been denied bail to travel to Bulgaria for their funerals and will remain in police custody.

The decision was communicated by the Senior Judge to all parties on Monday. No further details have been released.

All previously scheduled court dates remain unchanged.

The defence, during the July 30th hearing, argued that the accused poses no flight risk and that any concerns over his return could be addressed through cooperation between the SBA Administration, the Republic of Cyprus and Bulgarian authorities. In support of the application, it relied on Appendix O of the Treaty of Establishment, Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, and principles of international legal cooperation.

Counsel for the prosecution argued that the accused posed a flight risk if released, particularly as he resides outside the SBA jurisdiction, on territory controlled by the Republic of Cyprus.

The father is charged with two counts of causing death by a rash, reckless or negligent act after his sons, aged eight and ten, were found dead inside a parked vehicle in the Sovereign Base Areas (SBA) in Xylofagou in June.

A plea hearing has been scheduled for September 22, while a trial is due to begin on November 30 should he plead not guilty.