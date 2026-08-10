Demetra Holdings Plc announced on Monday that it repurchased a total of 3,559 own shares for €5,196.14 on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on August 7, 2026.

The investment company executed the transaction through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Limited (CISCO), acquiring the shares at a price of €1.46 per share.

The company further stated that it carried out the share buyback in full compliance with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and the circulars issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

The transaction was executed pursuant to a specific authorisation granted by shareholders during the company’s annual general meeting held on June 30, 2026.

During its board meeting on August 7, 2026, Demetra Holdings finalised the purchase, which represents a total outlay of €5,196.14 for the 3,559 shares.