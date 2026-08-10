The German real estate agent on trial for usurping Greek Cypriot property in the north is facing a process that is politically motivated, her lawyer Soteris Argyrou said on Monday citing prejudice and executive influence as the reasons behind it.

“I believe it’s political – they are prosecuting people after more than 50 years [since the invasion],” he said.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, Argyrou said that his client, Ewa K, had been offered a plea bargain reducing the charges in exchange for a guilty plea. K, however, rejected the court’s offer, saying she could not conscientiously admit to an offence she did not commit.

Argyrou said that after 26 months in custody, the defence recently filed its fifth application for interim release on bail, proposing substantial financial guarantees, but the court denied the motion. He confirmed plans to appeal the remand order.

He argued the case against K is “based on the prosecution’s contention that, due to the history of the invasion, she ought to have known the legal status of the land involved in her development projects.”

He said the recent prosecution of similar cases that had started within the last two years particularly following the proceedings against Turkish-Israeli developer Simon Aykut were marked by political influence and alleged improper executive involvement, citing public comments by President Nikos Christodoulides to prosecute relevant cases.

Proceedings against K are set to resume on September 7, with further defence submissions anticipated later this week.

German tabloid media Bild said at the weekend the German woman had worked as a real estate agent in southern Germany prior to setting up her business on the island.

After reading about it online as a potential investment destination and being introduced to the area by acquaintances, she was reportedly asked to take over the marketing of their properties, which she then started advertising on her website.

According to Bild, the German embassy in Nicosia in March expressed its expectation of her immediate release.

“The embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Nicosia is lodging a formal protest against the violation of Ms K’s human rights,” the embassy is quoted to have said.

K was arrested in summer 2024 after having a conversation on board of a flight with Elam MEP Geadis Geadi in which she reportedly admitted to selling Greek Cypriot-owned property in the north.

She has remained in custody ever since.