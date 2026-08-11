Gaming operator Allwyn AG acquired a total of 530,414 of its own shares on Euronext Athens between August 3, 2026, and August 7, 2026, as part of its ongoing share buyback programme.

According to a statement released this week, the share repurchases were carried out following the initial announcement of the buyback scheme on June 4, 2026.

The transactions involved a combined total consideration of €7,153,376.32 across the designated trading days.

The weekly buying activity began on August 3, 2026, when the company repurchased 78,146 shares for a total amount of €1,057,948.36, achieving an average price of €13.5381 per share.

On August 4, 2026, the firm acquired 120,031 shares at an average price of €13.6197, amounting to a total spend of €1,634,786.21.

The purchasing continued on August 5, 2026, with the acquisition of 122,146 shares at an average price of €13.4071, totalling €1,637,623.64.

On August 6, 2026, the company bought 118,949 shares at an average price of €13.4425, representing a total cost of €1,598,971.93.

The weekly tranche concluded on August 7, 2026, with the purchase of a final 91,142 shares at an average price of €13.4301, coming to a total of €1,224,046.17.

Following the completion of these latest transactions, the company now holds 38,980,502 treasury shares in total.

This updated volume of repurchased shares corresponds to 4.83 per cent of the total shares issued by the company.