The National Bank of Greece acquired a total of 650,000 of its own ordinary shares between July 31, 2026, and August 7, 2026, as part of the first tranche of its approved buyback programme.

According to an official announcement, the repurchased shares, which trade on Euronext Athens, were bought at a weighted average price of €16.4078 per share, representing a total outlay of €10,665,100.

The transaction follows decisions taken during the bank’s ordinary general meeting of shareholders on April 30, 2026, and its subsequent corporate update on June 12, 2026, regarding the launch of Tranche I of the scheme.

Regulatory clearance for the repurchases was granted on June 8, 2026, by the European Central Bank’s (ECB) Single Supervisory Mechanism.

The bank had previously issued market announcements regarding the ongoing programme on June 22, 2026, July 1, 2026, July 8, 2026, July 15, 2026, July 24, 2026, and August 3, 2026.

The week-long buying activity began on July 31, 2026, when the lender repurchased 150,000 shares at a weighted average price of €16.3962, amounting to a cost of €2,459,430.00.

On August 3, 2026, the bank acquired 100,000 shares at a weighted average price of €16.4448, costing €1,644,480.00.

A further 100,000 shares were secured on August 4, 2026, at a weighted average price of €16.4316, totalling €1,643,160.00.

On August 5, 2026, the institution purchased another 100,000 shares at a weighted average price of €16.3153, representing an expenditure of €1,631,530.00.

The buying continued on August 6, 2026, with the acquisition of 100,000 shares at a weighted average price of €16.4139, coming to €1,641,390.00.

The tranche concluded on August 7, 2026, with the repurchase of a final 100,000 shares at a weighted average price of €16.4511, amounting to €1,645,110.00.

Following these latest transactions, the bank now holds 23,873,717 treasury shares directly, which corresponds to 2.61 per cent of its total share capital.

In line with the resolutions passed at the general meeting, the lender intends to proceed with the cancellation of the repurchased shares within the statutory timeframe prescribed by the relevant piece of legislation.