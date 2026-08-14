A manhunt is underway in the Limassol area after a stabbing took place in Zakaki earlier on Friday.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 10am when the alleged 23-year-old suspect pulled out a knife and injured his 24-year-old former employer in the abdomen and leg over professional differences.

The suspect then fled the scene and is now being sought by police.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery. No information has yet been made public about his condition.