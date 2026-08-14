The 51-year-old monk accused of the attempted murder of a 53-year-old employee of the Saint Neophytos monastery in Tala, Paphos, was referred to the Paphos criminal court on Friday with a new trial date set for October 7.

During Friday’s proceedings, defence lawyer Alexandros Alexandrou told the court that the chances of his client being convicted were “almost non-existent”, dismissing any suggestions that the monk poses a flight risk.

He described his client as “highly regarded by the people of the Paphos district” and said that he had no reason or motive to leave Cyprus.

The prosecuting authority pushed back, requesting the monk remain in custody until his next appearance before the Paphos criminal court.

The 51-year-old is accused of attempted murder, transportation of an offensive instrument and stabbing.

The monk had been arrested on August 7 and was taken into custody after a fight broke out in the monastery over him occupying two cells – one of which was formerly occupied by his father.

According to sources, a delegation of priests had visited the monastery and made recommendations to a 51-year-old monk to leave his keys to his cell and abandon it.

The monk allegedly reacted and stabbed a 53-year-old monastery worker in the throat with a sharp object.

According to the report, he then attacked a 27-year-old priest injuring his hand with a sharp object.

The case is scheduled to go before the Paphos criminal court on October 7. In the meantime, a decision on whether he will remain in custody until then is due on August 18.