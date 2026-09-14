President Nikos Christodoulides on Monday thanked China for its longstanding support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Cyprus, while reaffirming the Republic’s commitment to the One China policy.

Speaking at a reception in Nicosia marking the 77th anniversary of the proclamation of the People’s Republic of China, Christodoulides said relations between the two countries had grown steadily over 55 years of diplomatic ties.

He highlighted China’s position on the Cyprus problem, including as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and its contribution to the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus.

“We value China’s principled position on the Cyprus problem, including in its capacity as a Permanent Member of the UN Security Council and its support of our efforts to achieve a comprehensive settlement, firmly anchored in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the agreed UN framework,” he said.

Christodoulides stressed that the current situation on the island could not continue indefinitely.

“The status quo cannot be the future of Cyprus and its people,” he said, reiterating the government’s commitment to the resumption of substantive negotiations and a settlement that would allow all Cypriots to live in a reunited European country.

At the same time, he reaffirmed Nicosia’s position on China.

“The Republic of Cyprus remains firmly committed to the One China Policy, both in our bilateral relations and in multilateral fora,” he said. “This remains a clear and longstanding position of our foreign policy.”

Christodoulides said Cyprus-China relations were founded on a shared commitment to sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and the principles of the UN Charter.

“At a time of profound geopolitical tensions, the principles of the UN Charter must remain the compass that guides our collective action,” he said.

“Sovereignty matters. Territorial integrity matters. International law matters.”

For Cyprus, he added, these were “not abstract principles”, but were closely linked to the country’s history and collective memory.

Cyprus and China established diplomatic relations in 1971, with their relationship upgraded to a Strategic Partnership in 2021.

Christodoulides said there was further potential to develop economic relations, particularly in trade, investment and shipping, while identifying tourism, education and culture, research and innovation, renewable energy and new technologies as areas for greater cooperation.

He also referred to relations between China and the European Union, saying Cyprus supported a constructive and mutually beneficial relationship.

Cyprus, he said, would continue to advocate for an EU-China relationship that recognised differences where they existed while focusing on shared interests and responsibilities.

Christodoulides also praised China’s transformation over recent decades, pointing to its economic development, scientific achievements and technological innovation, as well as its role as a major global power and permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Marking the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, he said their partnership had developed beyond government-level contacts to include increasingly important ties between their peoples.

“Fifty-five years have given our friendship roots that run deeper than geography,” Christodoulides said. “Let the next 55 years take us further, towards an ever-stronger partnership.”