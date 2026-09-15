The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) announced this week that it will remove the special ‘S’ marking from the shares of Meditrina Cyprus Plc on its trading boards and price bulletins.

The decision by the CSE council follows the issuance and publication of the company’s annual financial report for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The regulatory body acted pursuant to paragraph 2.2.7 of RAA 379/2014, as amended, after determining that the reason for displaying the special marking no longer applies.

The company, which trades on the Emerging Companies Market (ECM) of the local bourse, had been subject to the special designation pending the submission of its yearly financial results.

The removal of the special marking will take effect on September 16, 2026, fully restoring standard trading status for the security across all official bulletins.