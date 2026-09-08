Aegean Airlines will publish its financial results for the first half of 2026 on September 14, providing an update on the Greek carrier’s performance after a first quarter marked by higher revenue and passenger traffic but a substantially wider loss.

The company will release its results after the close of the Euronext Athens trading session, with its financial statements to be made available on its website.

Aegean will then hold an analysts’ conference call on September 15 at 3pm Athens time, or 1pm GMT.

The results will follow a first quarter in which consolidated turnover rose 5 per cent year-on-year to €320.7 million, compared with €306 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Passenger traffic increased 4 per cent to 3.23 million, broadly in line with the increase in seats offered, while the load factor edged up to 80.8 per cent from 80.3 per cent.

EBITDA also increased 6 per cent to €46.6 million, from €43.8 million, representing a modest improvement in what is traditionally the airline’s weakest quarter.

However, the company’s loss after tax widened sharply to €21.7 million, compared with €6.6 million a year earlier.

Aegean attributed much of the deterioration to negative foreign exchange valuations of €8.1 million, compared with foreign exchange gains of €8.3 million in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

The airline said March was affected by the suspension of flights to Middle Eastern markets and a significant increase in fuel costs, although the stronger performance during the first two months helped offset the impact.

“The conflict in the Middle East and the subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz are significantly burdening fuel prices, creating a difficult environment for the entire aviation industry during 2026,” Aegean chief executive Dimitrios Gerogiannis said.

“At Aegean, we maintain flexibility in our operational planning, aiming to limit the impact on our operating result, while supporting our long-term market position and the needs of our passengers,” he added.

Gerogiannis said the impact of higher fuel costs was expected to become more pronounced during the second quarter, although he pointed to continued resilience in summer demand.

“It is important to note, however, that despite the uncertainty created by the energy crisis among consumers, demand for the summer season appears to be quite resilient,” he said.

“Despite the difficulties of 2026, we remain optimistic about Aegean’s prospects,” Gerogiannis said.

“Consistent investment in a modern, new generation fleet, our strong capital base, our proven ability to adapt and, above all, the quality and development of our people, allow us to meet the challenges and continue our growth path without any problems,” he added.

Aegean took delivery of two new A321neo aircraft during the first quarter, with seven A321neo aircraft scheduled for delivery during the first nine months of 2026.

Meanwhile, the airline’s credit standing remained strong after ICAP CRIF Ratings maintained its AA rating on July 3 following a regular reassessment.

The AA rating places Aegean in the low credit risk category in terms of overall creditworthiness.

The announcement was made in connection with the company’s €250 million common bond loan, which was issued on July 7, 2025, and was intended to inform the investment community in line with the related obligations.