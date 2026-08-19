The UK Ministry of Defence on Wednesday said RAF Akrotiri is protected by “robust, multi-layered security measures”, after a Financial Times report said the island had been considered among potential targets for retaliation in the event of a renewed US offensive against Tehran.

Responding to the Cyprus Mail, a MoD spokesperson said the security of British personnel and military facilities remained its highest priority.

“The security of our personnel, bases and assets is our highest priority,” the spokesperson said.

“RAF Akrotiri is protected by robust, multi-layered security measures, which we keep under constant review. For reasons of operational security, we do not comment on the details of these measures.”

The ministry said the British bases in Cyprus play a crucial role in supporting the safety of British citizens as well as their allies in the Mediterranean and in the Middle East.

The response came after the Financial Times reported that Iranian forces had assessed the possibility of striking US military assets in south-eastern Europe should US President Donald Trump escalate the conflict and Akrotiri was among those named.

Meanwhile Cyprus government sources told the Cyprus Mail that Cyprus is not a target.

Sources at the foreign ministry said similar reports and claims had emerged in the past, adding that Nicosia remains in communication with Tehran.

“We are in contact with Iran, and Cyprus is not a target,” the source said, dismissing the suggestion that the Republic faces a threat from Tehran.

Citing two people close to the Iranian regime, the FT said potential targets examined included US assets in Bulgaria, where the Bezmer air base was approved for use by American refuelling aircraft last month.

One of the sources cited by the newspaper also named Cyprus as being among potential targets for retaliation.

RAF Akrotiri was struck by a drone in March during the conflict with Iran. Western officials said at the time that they suspected the drone was Iranian-made, with reports stating that it contained Russian technology, but had been launched by one of Tehran’s regional proxies rather than directly by Iran.

The latest report comes after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned last month that British military facilities used to support American attacks against Iran could be considered legitimate targets.

“Any base that is used to launch an attack on Iranian territory will be considered a legitimate target,” the IRGC said, according to the FT.

The newspaper reported that Tehran’s response would depend on the scale of any future US military action.

One Iranian insider said preparations were under way for a plan that could broaden the geographical scope of the conflict if US President Donald Trump followed through on previous threats to attack Iranian infrastructure.

A second insider told the FT that Iran would place “no limits” on its response if it believed Washington had gone too far.

“Should the US go too far, Iran will defend itself at any price, go beyond the region and hit Europe too,” they told FT.

The FT said the discussions reflected an increasingly defiant mood in Tehran, where figures within the regime now regard another round of fighting as increasingly likely.

It is worth noting that four Greek F16s are currently deployed in Cyprus whilst the Greek navy frigate Nikiforos Fokas has replaced the Elli after the latter completed an almost 100-day deployment as part of Greece’s contribution to Cyprus’ defence.

Nikiforos Fokas is equipped with Greece’s Kentavros counter-drone system.

Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas has stated that this is a temporary deployment.

Meanwhile the European Union is working on a new strategic playbook to strengthen its mutual defence clause, Article 42.7, the EU’s defence commissioner Andrius Kubilius said, warning that Europe must be prepared to replace military capabilities currently provided by the United States.