A 33-year-old man was on Tuesday arrested for the possession of child sexual abuse material in Larnaca.

According to the police, the investigation into the case began following information received from Europol indicating that the man was in possession of material showing the sexual abuse of minors.

“Testimony emerged against a 33-year-old man, who was arrested today on the basis of a court warrant in the Larnaca district,” police said.

The man is expected to be remanded at the Larnaca district court on Wednesday.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.