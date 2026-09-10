Commercial transactions are founded on trust and on the expectation that every payment serves a specific purpose. A deposit, the purchase price or any other payment is made because the parties expect the contract to be performed.

When, however, the transaction is not completed, the legal issue is not confined to determining which party was at fault. A more fundamental question arises. Can a person continue to retain money received in connection with an agreement that was ultimately never performed?

The answer lies not only in the terms of the contract, but also in a fundamental principle of private law which ensures that the failure of a transaction does not become a source of unjust financial gain.

The principle of unjust enrichment serves precisely this purpose. It is not punitive in nature, nor is it a substitute for damages for breach of contract. Its purpose is to restore the economic balance where the legal basis which justified a transfer of wealth has ceased to exist.

Thus, even where fault or breach of an essential contractual term has not been established, the court may still consider whether there remains a lawful basis for retaining a sum of money.

If there is none, its restitution is not a sanction, but rather the application of a longstanding principle of justice designed to prevent an unjust transfer of wealth from one contracting party to another.

The Court of Appeal’s approach

This principle was brought into particularly clear focus in the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Civil Appeal No. 62/2020, dated July 17.

The case concerned the transfer of a business for which a deposit of €50.000 had been paid. The agreement was not completed and the purchaser sought repayment of the deposit.

Having assessed the evidence, the court at first instance held that it had not been established that the failure to complete the agreement was attributable to a breach by the seller. The Court of Appeal agreed with that assessment, confirming that contractual liability had not been established.

From contractual liability to restoring the economic balance

The Court of Appeal, however, went a step further and considered the actual economic outcome of the transaction. It found that the contract had not been performed, the business remained in the seller’s possession and the seller’s counterclaim for damages had been dismissed, since no loss resulting from the failure to complete the agreement had been proved.

At the same time, the seller continued to retain the €50.000 deposit. In other words, the seller retained both the subject matter of the agreement and the money received.

The Court of Appeal held that such an outcome could not be accepted. Relying on the case law concerning unjust enrichment, it concluded that, since the agreement had not been performed and no loss had been established that could justify retaining the deposit, the money had to be returned.

Accordingly, without disturbing the findings concerning contractual liability, the Court of Appeal overturned the first-instance judgment on this particular issue and ordered the repayment of the €50.000 together with legal interest.

The broader significance of the judgment

The significance of the judgment extends beyond its particular facts. It confirms that the function of private law is not exhausted by the application of contractual terms or by determining fault.

Where the contractual relationship no longer provides a legal basis for retaining a financial benefit, the principles that safeguard fairness and economic balance between contracting parties come into play.

For the business community, the message is clear. Deposits do not constitute an unconditional proprietary entitlement in themselves. The right to retain them depends on the continuing existence of the lawful basis for which they were paid, or on the existence of proven loss capable of justifying their retention.

Otherwise, repayment is not an act of leniency. It is the application of the principle that no person should be unjustly enriched at the expense of another.

In my view, the Court of Appeal did not seek to overturn the factual findings of the court at first instance, nor did it impose contractual liability where none had been established. Rather, it recognised that, notwithstanding the absence of fault, the ultimate economic outcome amounted to unjust enrichment.

By ordering the repayment of the deposit, the court restored the economic balance and reaffirmed that the law does not end with the strict application of contractual rules.

When the contract itself does not provide a just solution, the law does not stop there. The general principles of private law come into operation to prevent outcomes that are inconsistent with justice and with the underlying rationale of commercial dealings.

That, in my view, is the true value of the judgment and the reason why its significance extends well beyond the confines of the particular dispute.