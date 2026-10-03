President Nikos Christodoulides has signed a joint letter with 16 other member states in view of the next phase of negotiations for the European Union’s Multiannual Financial Framework from 2028 to 2034.

“The common position is that Europe must allocate sufficient resources to its new priorities, while preserving the funding of cohesion policy and the Common Agricultural Policy,” the Cyprus EU presidency wrote in a post on X on Saturday.

The presidency said that for Cyprus, strong agriculture and cohesion policies meant “balanced development”, support for the countryside and the primary sector and the strengthening of competitiveness.

“Of particular importance is the common position of the 17 Member States, as expressed in the joint letter, that the total amount of the MFF, as reflected in the negotiating framework achieved during the Cyprus presidency, remains the strong basis for the next steps in the negotiations for the new MFF, constituting a substantial recognition of the work and the footprint of the Cyprus presidency in shaping the next European budget.”