Thursday’s weather is expected to be mostly sunny across most of the island for most of the day, though clouds are expected to gather in the mountains during the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to 38 degrees Celsius inland, 32 degrees Celsius on the west and north coasts, 35 degrees Celsius on the south and east coasts, and 29 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, though increased cloud cover will be possible in coastal areas.

Temperatures will drop to 24 degrees Celsius inland and on the south and east coasts, 23 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 20 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The weather is expected to remain largely clear through Friday and the weekend, though tempered by increased cloud cover in the afternoons.

Temperatures are expected to rise on Friday, before dropping again on Sunday.