Ukraine has urged motorsport’s world governing body to reconsider lifting a ban on competitors from Russia and Belarus in international events.

The ban on participants from the two countries competing with their own flags and anthems, in place since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, was lifted by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) last week.

The BBC reported Ukraine’s Minister of Youth and Sports had written to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem requesting the decision be reconsidered.

Ukraine’s Automobile Federation said in a statement the FIA move had “come as a complete surprise”.

An FIA spokesperson said on Tuesday the requirements for Russian and Belarusian drivers, teams and officials had been updated following a vote by the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council.

“This follows an announcement by the IOC (International Olympic Committee) on 7th July and similar updates issued by other international sporting federations,” the spokesperson added.

“The FIA maintains its ban on organising events and competitions in Russia and Belarus. The FIA continues to monitor the situation closely in Ukraine and reserves the right to update its position in the future.”

Russia, which once hosted a regular round of the Formula One championship in Sochi, has not hosted a grand prix since 2021.

The last Russian driver in Formula One was Nikita Mazepin, whose contract was terminated by US-owned Haas in 2022 and who has since competed in the Middle East under a neutral flag.

The IOC last month provisionally lifted its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee, a step seen as bringing Russia closer to reintegration into the Olympic movement ahead of the Los Angeles Games.

The FIA, the governing body for Formula One, F2, F3, Formula E and the World Rally Championship, as well as other international series, was awarded full recognition status by the IOC in 2013.

President of the Russian Automobile Federation (RAF) Boris Rotenberg hailed an important day for Russian motorsport when the FIA’s decision was announced.

“Sport and culture should be out of politics – they are the ones that unite peoples,” said the oligarch, who remains on the European Union’s sanctions list and is a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a statement on the RAF website.

“Justice has triumphed. We are grateful to the International Automobile Federation for the constructive dialogue and are ready to jointly resolve all pressing issues.”

PAIN OF WAR

Meanwhile, For Ukrainian shuttlers Polina Buhrova and Yevheniia Kantemyr, competing at the ongoing World Championships in New Delhi is a way to showcase the resilience of a country battling the invasion by Russia.

Lives have been turned upside down since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and as for many of her compatriots, the conflict remains an everyday reality for Buhrova.

“It’s still really, really bad,” the Kharkiv-born player told reporters.

“It’s really hard, but that also gives me a lot of power and I’m really proud to represent my country as a fighter, and show how Ukraine is fighting, believing and growing.”

Buhrova said elite training had become impossible in Ukraine, forcing the national squad to find a base in Italy.

“When the war started, I was in Ukraine,” she said. “We were practising under the bombs. An alarm would go and you needed to throw everything on the floor and run to the shelter.”

Her doubles partner Kantemyr, who left Ukraine as a teenager and is also now based in Italy, said being able to compete internationally carried added significance.

“We’re happy that we can represent (Ukraine) at a high level and show good results and make the country proud,” she said.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) last month provisionally lifted its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee, a significant step towards Russia’s return ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Kantemyr called it “a big mistake” by the IOC, adding she held nothing personal against individual competitors.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry has said athletes should not be held accountable for the actions of their governments and that the Olympic body would continue supporting Ukraine while not condoning war.

The World Championships run through August 23 in New Delhi.