Bases police have made 26 arrests in the past week, including three on August 16 for drugs and immigration offences following a vehicle stop.

During the vehicle search, officers discovered “drug related paraphernalia” and the driver tested positive for crystal meth. His two passengers were found to be illegal immigrants and were arrested on the spot.

Meanwhile, a woman was remanded in custody following her arrest for possession of drugs with intent to supply.

According to the bases police statistics, officers issued a total of 30 fixed penalty notices, 47 written cautions and carried out 30 breathalyser tests and three drug tests.

The bases police’s marine unit conducted 25 boat patrols, checking 46 vessels and 158 people during the week, while also providing emergency assistant services in the accident that occurred at Lady’s Mile beach on August 15.

“The holiday weekend was also marked by the tragic incident at Lady’s Mile Beach, where our marine unit responded to an emergency involving two persons in the sea,” said the bases police’s temporary superintendent Melina Papagregoriou.

She added that, although both individuals were recovered by the base’s marine unit and provided with emergency aid, sadly, one of them died.

“This tragic incident is also a reminder of the importance of exercising caution at sea, particularly during this very busy summer period. We extend our sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased.”

Papagregoriou said that the focus of the bases remained on prevention as well as enforcement.

“We want people to enjoy the summer period and our beaches safely, but we will continue to take firm action where offences are identified,” she said.