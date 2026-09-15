Limassol municipality returned to residents with new proposals for the redevelopment of public squares across the city.

At a meeting on Monday planners presented revised designs for the proposed redesign of Ayia Fyla’s square, covering the junction of Theodosi Hadjitheodosiou, Zola and Christou Apostolides streets.

The municipality said the changes reflected feedback gathered at an earlier session in July.

The square is one of 24 earmarked for redevelopment under a citywide programme billed by the municipality.

Officials describe the aim for the new square in Ayia Fyla as creating “a vibrant, safe, sustainable and accessible neighbourhood core for all ages”.

A second, larger phase of consultation opens this evening at the Panos Solomonides municipal cultural centre, where planners will present preliminary proposals for fifteen more squares spanning neighbourhoods including Apostolos Andreas, Ayios Nikolaos, Kapsalos and Pantheon.

Council officials say the interventions will focus on preserving existing trees and greenery, improving access for people with mobility needs, expanding children’s play areas and adding shade and lighting.