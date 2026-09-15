The hunters association on Tuesday denounced what it described as “harassment” of hunters by activists, saying that the latter created “unnecessary tensions” that could endanger the safety of those involved.

“For years, the association has identified, denounced and highlighted the serious problem of harassment that legal hunters receive from individuals or organised groups during hunting activities,” the association said in a statement.

The group condemned actions aimed at disturbing legal hunters, saying that these provoked “unnecessary tensions” which endangered the safety of those involved and did not contribute to “social peace and mutual respect”.

“Respect for legality must apply to everyone. Just as the hunter has an obligation to strictly comply with the legislation and safety rules, so he also has the right to exercise his legal activity without intimidation, obstruction or harassment,” the association said.

At the same time, the group emphasised its clear opposition to poaching and illegal hunting.

“We condemn every illegal hunting activity and support the effective implementation of the legislation by the competent authorities,” the group said.

The statement follows a comment by ELAM MP and House environment committee chairman Linos Papayiannis on Monday, in which he said that he would refuse to invite anti-hunting activists to the upcoming committee debate, describing their conduct as having gone “beyond the limits of what is tolerable and permissible.”

In response to Papayiannis’s statement, the group appealed to MPs on Tuesday, urging them to strengthen environmental efforts and protect wildlife, saying that lawmakers should not be “misled” by deceptions designed to disrupt cooperation between NGOs, the police, and state authorities.