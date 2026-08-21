Nicosia municipality has launched an architectural competition for the regeneration of the historic Municipal Gardens, with entries for the first stage due by November 10.

The competition seeks proposals for the architectural, environmental and construction work needed to restore and upgrade the garden while protecting its historic character.

The first-prize winner will be awarded the contract to complete the study and oversee the project.

The estimated cost is €4.1 million, plus VAT.

The municipality said the project would focus on protecting, conserving, restoring and improving the garden while respecting its architectural character.

Where appropriate, changes should also be reversible to help preserve the site’s authenticity.

The Municipal Gardens date back to 1901, when Nicosia municipal council acquired the site.

It was initially named Victoria Garden after Queen Victoria.

The garden was later reconstructed in 1968 and 1969 by Cypriot architect Neoptolemos Michaelides and formally inaugurated in 1972.

It was designed as a much-needed public space for families and recreation, with children’s play areas, greenhouses, ponds, bird enclosures and landscaped areas.

Many of these features remain today.

Mayor Charalambos Prountzos said the garden had been part of Nicosia’s history for more than a century and had served as a place for meeting, relaxation, culture and daily life.

He said the regeneration must respect the garden’s historic and architectural character while ensuring the space is safe, functional, accessible and environmentally friendly.

Municipal secretary Myria Pilakouta said the project was about more than renewing a public space, describing it as the “rebirth of a place” closely linked to the city’s identity.

The municipality said the competition would be conducted under Cyprus’ architectural competition and public procurement rules.

The project is part of the municipality’s wider focus on urban greenery.

It said more than 22,500 trees and other plants had been planted across Nicosia over the past two years.