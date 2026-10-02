What is arguably the tastiest fashion accessory of the year has recently flown straight into the hearts of lifestyle enthusiasts: Just in time for Paris Fashion Week, Lidl has transformed the all-time classic from its bakery section into a stylish must-have. On a flight to the fashion capital, the grocery retailer welcomed passengers with the “NeckCroissant.” Behind the name lies a classic travel neck pillow designed to look like the iconic Lidl croissant—so realistic that it could easily be mistaken for the original from the bakery section.

The best news for all foodies and trendsetters at home: This viral cult pillow is now coming to your home. In a total of 25 European countries—including Cyprus—Lidl will be giving away the limited-edition travel pillows, limited to 5,000 pieces in total, to its customers starting 08/10/2026. As a special treat, the pillow contains a digital coupon for the Lidl Plus app, which can be redeemed directly in stores for a real, oven-fresh croissant.

Fashion Week’s most coveted retreat: 45 minutes of pure relaxation in the “Nap Room”

Because true relaxation is the real luxury at Fashion Week, Lidl expanded the promotion exclusively for its visitors. In Paris, VIPs and fashionistas were able to unwind with the “NeckCroissant” while watching a relaxing video clip. The highlight upon waking up: a fresh-from-the-oven, crispy original Lidl croissant—the tastiest energy boost between two fashion shows!

Crispy cult classic meets digital lifestyle

Whether as a quick breakfast or a stylish snack for a treat in between—the Bake-Off counter is one of Lidl customers’ absolute favorites. The campaign leverages the international glamour of Paris Fashion Week to showcase top quality, daily freshness, and the best price in a modern way. Through the humorous lifestyle gadget and the integrated app coupons, Lidl builds the perfect bridge from Fashion Week, via the smartphone, straight to the in-store bakery counter.