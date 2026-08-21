On Friday the weather will be overwhelmingly clear with increased cloud cover observed in the afternoon, mainly in the higher mountains. Temperatures will rise to around 41 degrees Celsius inland, around 33 degrees on the west coast, around 36 degrees on the rest of the coast and around 32 degrees in the higher mountains.

Initially, there will be mild, variable winds at 3 Beaufort, which will gradually become mainly southwesterly to northwesterly, reaching up to 4 Beaufort. In the afternoon, there will be strong winds of 4 to 5 Beaufort on the south and southwest coasts.

The sea will be generally calm to slightly rough, however in the afternoon on the windward side it will become slightly rough.

Tonight the weather will remain mainly clear. Temperatures will drop to around 25 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and around 19 degrees in the higher mountains

The winds will weaken and become progressively lighter, reaching a maximum of 3 Beaufort. The sea will generally become calm to slightly rough, however, it will remain slightly rough locally in the windward direction.

The weather will generally be mainly clear on Saturday and Sunday, although there will be increased local cloudiness at times.

On Monday, there will be increased cloudiness at times which, in the afternoon may result in isolated showers in the mountains.

The temperature will drop slightly on Saturday, remaining at the same levels until Monday.