Allwyn AG updated its 2026 financial calendar on Wednesday, confirming the publication date for its preliminary financial results covering the second quarter of 2026.

The multinational lottery operator will release its Q2 2026 preliminary results on Thursday, August 27, 2026, ahead of the market opening.

The official financial update will be published simultaneously on the Euronext Athens website and on Allwyn’s corporate website.

Following the early morning announcement, company executives will host a conference call and webcast for equity analysts and investors at 3pm Central European Summer Time on August 27, 2026.

The interactive session will allow market participants to review the presentation of the preliminary second quarter financial performance and discuss the group’s operational trajectory.

Investors and financial analysts seeking to join the scheduled event can access the official call invitation and registration details directly through the company’s online investor relations portal.