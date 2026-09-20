Two pedestrians, a 28-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, were run over while walking in Paralimni during the early hours of Sunday morning, the police said, with the man said to be in a critical condition.

The incident occurred at around 4am, with both initially being hospitalised, but the woman being discharged after receiving first aid. The police said the driver of the vehicle left the scene immediately after the incident occurred.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing, and they have asked anyone who may be able to provide further information regarding the incident, the identity of the driver, or their whereabouts to call 23 803 028 or 1460.