A child was arrested by bicycle-mounted police after having reportedly stolen a vehicle from a car wash in Larnaca, the police said on Sunday.

The police said that a 43-year-old man had on Wednesday reported his car as stolen after he had left it at a car wash, with the police then issuing warrants in the names of two people.

Once those warrants were issued, bicycle-mounted police located one of the two suspects, a minor, at around 7.30pm, and arrested him.

He is expected to appear in court later on Sunday for the issuance of a remand order.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.