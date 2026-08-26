The legal service has reportedly found nothing objectionable in the financial support raised by journalist Makarios Drousiotis to fund his legal defence.

The matter was referred to police after the fundraising licensing authority wrote to raise concerns, prompting officers to seek a formal opinion from the legal service on whether any criminal offences arose.

According to news outlet Reporter, the opinion confirmed that the support given to Drousiotis does not violate the relevant law and that no criminal offences arise requiring further investigation, with the case thus considered closed.

The interior ministry had forwarded the fundraising authority’s letter to police after media reports revealed Drousiotis’ appeal for public donations, with officers identified as the competent authority to determine whether legislation had been breached.

Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou addressed the matter in a social media post, stressing he was “not hunting [Drousiotis] and does not seek the annihilation of anyone”.

He said the ministry had acted only once it became aware a fundraising campaign was under way.

“If the investigation reveals that it does not fall within the provisions of the specific legislation, no one will be prosecuted or charged,” he said.

Drousiotis launched the campaign to cover his legal costs after facing criminal proceedings in the ‘Sandy’ case, as well as separate proceedings concerning alleged personal data offences arising from the Mafia State affair.

His campaign raised over €50,000 within 36, and he has insisted that the funds shall be used exclusively for the stated purpose and audited by an approved firm, with the resulting report to be made public.