A 20-year-old man was arrested after police officers found around two kilograms of cannabis which was to be delivered to him by a courier service in Nicosia, the police said on Wednesday.

Officers had travelled to a courier company in the capital, which had taken delivery of the package after it had been sent to Cyprus from abroad.

When the man attempted to take receipt of the package, he was arrested.

A subsequent search of his person turned up around two more grams of cannabis.

The man is expected to appear before the Nicosia district court later on Wednesday. The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.