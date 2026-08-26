The Nicosia regional tourism board (Etap) will host a tourism event in Athens on October 2, 2026, as part of an effort to attract more visitors from Greece and promote the capital’s tourism offering.

The event, being held under the slogan “Greece, we are waiting for you”, will present Nicosia’s comparative advantages to tourism professionals and potential visitors from the Greek market.

It will take place from 10am to 2pm at the Theocharakis Foundation Amphitheatre at 9 Vasilissis Sofias Avenue and 1 Merlin Street, opposite the Greek parliament in central Athens.

The event forms part of the “Cyprus Days” initiative being organised by the Cyprus Embassy in Greece.

Cyprus deputy tourism minister Kostas Koumis, Cyprus ambassador to Greece Stavros Avgoustides, Bishop of Mesaoria Grigorios, president of the Cyprus-Greece Business Association Iosif Iosif and other officials are due to address the event.

Grigorios also heads the Synodical Office for Pilgrimage Tours of the Church of Cyprus.

Nicosia mayor Charalambos Prountzos will subsequently give a presentation titled “Why Nicosia”, highlighting the capital’s attractions and tourism proposition.

The main speaker will be Theodoros Kringos, president of the Nicosia regional tourism board.

Tourism organisations and businesses from Nicosia and the wider tourism sector will also present their services and products during the event.

The organisers have invited Greece’s tourism minister Olga Kefalogianni, Greek National Tourism Organisation secretary-general Andreas Fiorentinos, Greek tourism officials, travel agents and other interested parties.

The event is being held under the auspices of Cyprus’ deputy tourism ministry, the Cyprus Embassy in Greece, Nicosia municipality and the Cyprus-Greece Business Association.

The initiative represents a push by Nicosia to strengthen its presence in the Greek tourism market, with the capital’s tourism body seeking to attract both visitors and tourism-sector interest from Greece.

The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, October 2, from 10am to 2pm.