The police have called on the public to help locate 75-year-old Erato Athanasiou, who has been missing from her home in the mountain village of Tsakistra in the Nicosia district since 11am on Sunday.

Athanasiou is of average build, about 1.75m tall, with short black hair and brown eyes.

The police have called on the media, particularly TV stations, to broadcast her photograph along with the missing person announcement.

Anyone who has information that could help find the missing woman can call Morphou police station on 22802528 or the nearest police station or Citizen’s Line 1460.