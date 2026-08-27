Parents in Cyprus face large differences in the price of school supplies as they prepare for the new school year, with school bags alone ranging from €1.89 to nearly €210, according to the Cyprus consumers’ association.

The association urged families to plan their purchases carefully, compare prices and avoid being influenced by advertising, particularly when buying branded products that may carry a considerably higher price.

Its findings were based on a survey conducted both online and in stores across 10 businesses with outlets in all Cypriot cities. Overall, school supply prices remained at broadly the same levels as in 2025, although small fluctuations were recorded in some categories.

The survey also found that some retailers charge less for products purchased online than for the same items bought in their physical stores, making price comparisons between the two channels particularly important.

Among the widest price differences were those recorded for school bags, which ranged from €1.89 to €209.95, depending on their size, design and brand. Pencil cases were priced between €0.48 and €45.55, while pencils, pens and markers ranged from €0.20 to €18.99.

Meanwhile, 50-sheet and 100-sheet notebooks, along with two-subject spiral notebooks, were available for between €0.32 and €12.99. Filing folders ranged from €0.19 to €8.48.

Substantial differences were also recorded in school clothing. School jerseys and shirts, including products on offer, cost between €3.99 and €48, while trousers ranged from €12 to €27 and skirts from €11.50 to €25.

The association said the back-to-school shopping period offered parents an opportunity to teach children “how to navigate the labyrinth of the market and how to avoid the traps of advertising and unnecessary consumption”.

To achieve this, it advised families to prepare a list containing only the items required for the beginning of the school year. Parents should also help children understand that “there is a big difference between what they really need for school and what they think they need”.

In addition to comparing prices, consumers were advised to examine the quality of products and ensure that each item was suitable for the child’s age. For health and safety reasons, younger children should be discouraged from buying stationery that resembles food or carries a food-like scent.

The choice of school bag should also take account of the student’s physical strength, the bag’s weight and its construction, rather than being based solely on its appearance or brand.

For purchases made in physical stores, consumers should check the retailer’s returns policy before paying. Stores are generally not legally required to accept returns or exchanges when customers simply change their minds, meaning that each retailer’s own policy applies.

The association stressed that “school supplies are learning tools and not demonstration tools”, urging families to focus on suitability and value rather than appearance.

Consumers who identify unsafe products, differences between shelf and checkout prices, misleading offers or a failure to display the retail price can contact the association at [email protected] or call the consumer line on 1429.