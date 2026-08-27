The ten members of the steering committee of the civil society consultative body were named on Thursday, after President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman agreed to do so at their meeting the previous day.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis named the five Greek Cypriot members as Pantelis Poetis, Alexandros Lordos, Amalia Avraam, Sophia Papamichalopoulou, and Marios Michaelides.

Meanwhile, the five Turkish Cypriot members were named as Ipek Borman, Erol Kaymak, Melten Onurkan Samani, Arif Osum, and Candogan Ozkan.