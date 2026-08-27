The Cyprus Marine Environment Protection Association (CYMEPA) calls on citizens in Cyprus, particularly residents of coastal areas, to participate in the online survey (second wave) conducted as part of the METAVASEA project.

The survey records society’s perceptions, knowledge and concerns regarding the decarbonisation of shipping. Participation is anonymous, and the survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete.

As the shipping industry shifts towards new fuels, digital applications and lower-emission technologies, the transition does not concern the maritime industry alone. It also affects port cities, coastal communities and society as a whole. The responses will contribute to a better understanding of society’s level of awareness and readiness, while also helping to identify information and educational needs across the East Mediterranean.

What the survey examines

Participants are invited to share their views on climate change, the importance of reducing carbon emissions from shipping, and the use of alternative or transition fuels. The responses are collected and analysed collectively as part of METAVASEA’s ongoing research into regional developments, challenges and needs.

Why citizen participation matters

The first wave of the survey collected 898 responses from the maritime community, ports, suppliers and civil society. Among citizens, 97 per cent stated that they were concerned about the effects of global warming on their local environment, while 78 per cent rated the importance of shipping decarbonisation for the sustainability of the marine environment in the East Mediterranean as very high.

At the same time, the findings revealed gaps in public awareness regarding shipping’s actual share of global greenhouse gas emissions. This highlights the need for more extensive, clear and evidence-based public information.

For more information about METAVASEA and to take part in the survey, visit this link.

About METAVASEA

METAVASEA (People-centred Transition for Maritime Decarbonisation in the East Mediterranean) is a five-year project coordinated by HELMEPA in cooperation with six partners, including CYMEPA, as well as 12 associate partners and numerous companies that support and participate in the project. It is supported by Lloyd’s Register Foundation. The project aims to support the people-centred green and digital transition of shipping, upgrade the skills of 1,500 seafarers and maritime professionals, map regional opportunities and challenges and strengthen climate awareness across the East Mediterranean.