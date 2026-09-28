Strong and expanding air connectivity remains crucial to the sustainable growth of Cyprus tourism and the wider economy, Hermes Airports said on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

The company noted that tourism remains one of the most important pillars of the Cypriot economy and has shown considerable resilience in recent years despite successive international challenges and uncertainty.

According to Hermes Airports, this performance reflects the collective efforts of the company, the state, the tourism industry and other stakeholders, which have worked together to maintain the competitiveness of Cyprus as a destination.

Larnaca and Paphos airports continue to play a strategic role by keeping Cyprus connected with international markets and steadily expanding the country’s network of air links.

Hermes Airports added that the ongoing upgrading of infrastructure and services is also helping to improve the travel experience and strengthen Cyprus’ appeal as both a tourism and business destination.

As the sector continues to evolve, the company said Cyprus is now at an important point of transition.

While the resilience shown so far provides a strong foundation, Hermes Airports noted that maintaining and strengthening the sector’s growth requires continued investment in the competitiveness of the tourism product, innovation and added value for visitors.

At the same time, digitalisation is increasingly supporting what the company described as a new approach to the operation and development of the wider travel ecosystem.

World Tourism Day, Hermes Airports added, is also an opportunity to recognise the contribution of those working daily to support the progress of Cyprus tourism, while looking ahead to the sector’s next phase.

“Through cooperation, the continuous upgrading of connectivity, investment in competitiveness and the use of the digital transition, we can ensure that Cyprus continues to develop as a modern, resilient and attractive destination,” the company said.

Hermes Airports concluded that this commitment remains unchanged.

“Twenty years after the start of operations at Larnaca and Paphos airports, we continue to invest in connectivity, infrastructure and other innovations,” it said, adding that these investments are intended to support the future competitiveness of Cyprus tourism.