In 2025, just 1.9 per cent of Cypriots aged 16 and over consumed alcohol daily, falling significantly below the European Union average of 4.8 per cent, according to Eurostat data released on Monday.

While daily and weekly drinking frequencies in Cyprus lagged behind continental trends, monthly consumption showed a different picture.

Weekly alcohol consumption in Cyprus stood at 16.1 per cent compared to the EU’s 19.2 per cent, but monthly figures reached 22.1 per cent, marginally higher than the EU average of 21.8 per cent.

Across the bloc, a substantial portion of the population reports low to no alcohol intake.

The data reveals that 20.7 per cent of Europeans aged 16 and over drank less than once a month in 2025, while 33.5 per cent either never drank or completely abstained.

The Eurostat report highlights a stark gender gap in European drinking habits.

In 2025, 56.5 per cent of men in the EU consumed alcohol at least once a month, compared to just 35.9 per cent of women.

Age also plays a defining role, with daily consumption scaling up significantly among older demographics.

Only 0.8 per cent of young people aged 16 to 24 reported drinking alcohol daily, whereas 8.9 per cent of citizens aged 65 and over consumed alcohol every day.

A clear correlation emerged between socioeconomic status and abstinence.

Among individuals at risk of poverty or social exclusion, 47.5 per cent stated they had never consumed alcohol or had not done so during the reference period.

In contrast, that figure dropped to 29.9 per cent among those not at risk.