Authorities have begun work on updating legislation governing driving permits, bringing it in line with a new EU directive, media reported on Thursday.

The updated EU Driving Licence Directive introduces fully digital mobile driving licences stored in the EU Digital Identity Wallet, a mandatory minimum two-year probationary period for novice drivers, and standardised medical self-assessments.

Transitioning to digital licenses is intended to simplify administrative procedures for people and national authorities alike, while making licence replacement, renewal, and exchange significantly easier when moving between EU member-states.

After a brief transitionary period, digital driving licences will be issued by default in all member-states. But physical driving licences remain available at request, particularly for those who do not possess a smartphone or prefer or need a physical document.

The new directive also introduces an EU-wide accompanied driving scheme for 17-year-old drivers of cars (category B).

Further, it introduces a probationary period of at least two years for novice drivers, during which they will be subject to stricter rules and sanctions in the whole EU.

According to statistics, even though young drivers represent just eight per cent of all car drivers, two out of five fatal collisions involve a driver or rider aged under 30.

Additionally, in the future the fitness to drive of driving licence holders will be more systematically checked. The new directive contains several provisions that aim at ascertaining whether a driver is still (physically and mentally) fit to drive. As a minimum, drivers will be asked to fill in a self-assessment before a licence is issued to them and at each licence renewal or comply with other assessment systems designed at the national level.

Also, mutual recognition of driving disqualifications will ensure that drivers who commit serious offenses face consequences, no matter if they were driving within or outside their home country.

Regarding the provision allowing accompanied driving from the age of 17, and the provision for a two-year probationary period, the Road Transport Department (RTD) is still evaluating which model to use.

The timeline for the changes is clear, however. By November 2028, EU member-states must have in place the basic legislation required.

Most of the provisions will start being enforced as of November 2029. Accompanied driving for people aged 17 will kick in earlier – November 2028.

The RTD is currently drafting the legislation, which will be followed by a public consultation phase.