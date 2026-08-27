Passenger traffic between Chisinau and Larnaca nearly tripled during 2025, as demand for direct travel between Cyprus and Moldova increased sharply.

Figures from Moldova’s Civil Aviation Authority show that 78,912 passengers travelled on the Chisinau–Larnaca route in 2025, compared with 26,988 in 2024.

This represented an increase of 51,924 passengers, or 192.4 per cent, making Larnaca one of the fastest-growing destinations from the Moldovan capital.

SkyUp Airlines has opened ticket sales for summer 2027 and confirmed that it will continue operating scheduled direct flights between the two cities.

The service will operate from March 26 until October 30, 2027, connecting Chisinau International Airport with Larnaca airport throughout the summer season.

According to the airline, the continuation of the route reflects growing demand for direct air connectivity between Cyprus and Moldova. It is expected to support tourism and business travel, as well as visits to friends and relatives and wider contact between the two countries.

“We are particularly pleased to resume direct flights between Larnaca and Chisinau in the summer season of 2027, offering passengers a convenient way to travel between Cyprus and Moldova,” SkyUp Airlines chief executive Dmytro Sieroukhov said.

The Larnaca service forms part of SkyUp’s broader summer programme from Chisinau, which includes 26 destinations across 11 countries. More than ten new routes have been added, including services to Vienna, Milan Bergamo, Prague, Dusseldorf, Nuremberg, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rhodes, Batumi and the Croatian cities of Pula and Split.

The sharp growth recorded on the Cyprus route considerably exceeded the overall increase at Chisinau airport. Total passenger traffic there rose 46.8 per cent in 2025, reaching a record 6.08 million passengers, compared with 4.14 million the previous year.

SkyUp began providing scheduled services from Moldova in April 2025. The airline said it carried more than three million passengers and operated almost 20,000 flights across its network during the year.