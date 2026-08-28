President Nikos Christodoulides’ official visit to Kazakhstan has given a fresh boost to economic and business cooperation between the two countries, the presidency said.

Christodoulides travelled to Astana in early June, making the first official visit by a Cypriot president to Kazakhstan.

In a post, the presidency said the two countries recognised “the significant prospects for concrete and tangible results”, highlighting opportunities for businesses in both markets.

It said Cyprus, as a member of the European Union and the eurozone with a stable business environment, could serve as a reliable gateway for Kazakhstan to the European market and the Eastern Mediterranean.

In turn, Kazakhstan’s position as an important economic and transport hub in Central Asia offers significant opportunities for the Cypriot business community, the presidency added.

It pointed to a more stable and structured framework for cooperation, with prospects in shipping, transport, energy, technology, cybersecurity, health and tourism.

Beyond its historical significance, the presidency said the visit emphasised Kazakhstan’s consistent support for “the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus, on the basis of the United Nations Charter and the relevant Security Council resolutions”.

The presidency also referred to the awarding of the Order of Friendship to Christodoulides, describing it as Kazakhstan’s highest state distinction. It said the award represented “a clear recognition of the level of bilateral relations and the common political will to further deepen them”.