Cyprus’ industrial production increased by 0.3 per cent year on year in June 2026, according to figures released by the statistical service (Cystat).

The overall industrial production index reached 117.6 units, against a base of 100 units established in 2021.

Across the first six months of 2026, industrial output rose by 1.2 per cent compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

The manufacturing sector registered an annual increase of 0.6 per cent in June, while mining and quarrying recorded a stronger rise of 11.4 per cent.

Production in water supply and materials recovery also increased, rising by 1.5 per cent compared with June 2025.

By contrast, output in the electricity supply sector fell by 4 per cent over the same period.

Within water supply and materials recovery, the two activities moved in opposite directions. Water collection, treatment and supply increased by 14.2 per cent, while materials recovery declined by 15.1 per cent.

Among manufacturing activities, the strongest annual growth in June was recorded in other non-metallic mineral products, where production rose by 7.5 per cent.

This was followed by the manufacturing of rubber and plastic products, which increased by 4.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, production of wood and cork products, excluding furniture, and basic metals and fabricated metal products both rose by 2.3 per cent. Textiles, wearing apparel and leather products recorded a smaller increase of 0.4 per cent.

On the other hand, the manufacturing of machinery, equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment registered the largest decline within manufacturing, falling by 8.5 per cent.

Production of electronic and optical products and electrical equipment decreased by 2.4 per cent, while the combined category covering furniture, other manufacturing, and the repair and installation of machinery and equipment fell by 2.3 per cent.

Smaller reductions were recorded in paper products and printing, down 0.7 per cent, and food, beverages and tobacco products, which declined by 0.6 per cent.

The manufacturing of refined petroleum products, chemicals and pharmaceutical products and preparations also decreased, falling by 0.5 per cent.

Turning to the cumulative results for January to June 2026, manufacturing output increased by 0.7 per cent compared with the same period of 2025. Mining and quarrying rose by 1.1 per cent, while water supply and materials recovery grew by 2.5 per cent.

Among individual activities, water collection, treatment and supply recorded the strongest first-half growth, increasing by 11.5 per cent.

This was followed by the manufacturing of basic metals and fabricated metal products, which rose by 5.1 per cent, and electricity supply, where output increased by 4.3 per cent.

Production of other non-metallic mineral products grew by 3.4 per cent, while wood and cork products, excluding furniture, increased by 3.2 per cent.

Further gains were recorded in refined petroleum products, chemicals and pharmaceutical products and preparations, up 1.8 per cent, and rubber and plastic products, which rose by 1.4 per cent.

Paper products and printing increased by 0.7 per cent over the six-month period, while production of food, beverages and tobacco products remained unchanged.

In contrast, materials recovery recorded the steepest first-half decline, falling by 8.8 per cent compared with January to June 2025.

The manufacturing of machinery, equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment decreased by 5.9 per cent, while furniture, other manufacturing, and the repair and installation of machinery and equipment fell by 4.2 per cent.

Textiles, wearing apparel and leather products also recorded a reduction of 3.9 per cent, while electronic and optical products and electrical equipment declined by 0.4 per cent.