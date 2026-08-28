Larnaca is advancing heritage projects, digital tourism and accessibility improvements under its 2026 tourism action plan, with proposals ranging from a marine education centre at Pervolia Lighthouse, also known as the Kiti Lighthouse, to the restoration of historic railway wagons.

The Larnaca tourism board (Etap) said its action plan aims to strengthen year-round tourism, while emphasising the region’s distinctive identity and developing a more sustainable destination.

At Pervolia, the plans involve converting the lighthouse into a centre for marine knowledge, bringing together research, education and cultural activities.

An agreement announced in June 2025 involves the Cyprus Ports Authority (CPA), Dromolaxia-Meneou municipality, Etap and the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute (CMMI). The proposed lighthouse conversion includes interactive displays, exhibitions and workshops, with cameras and sensors intended to transmit live footage from the nearby seabed.

The outdoor area would also accommodate educational activities, cultural events and civil weddings.

Some public activities have already taken place. CMMI organised a cultural walk and temporary outdoor exhibition at the site on May 9, 2026, although its July update continued to describe the centre’s conversion as planned.

Meanwhile, Etap is supporting the restoration of historic railway wagons in Kalavasos through its tourism programme, with the aim of preserving and promoting the area’s mining heritage.

Separately, the geological survey department’s official tender lists an estimated value of €220,000 for restoring the entrance to the Kanellopoulou mine gallery and conserving nearby mining heritage facilities under the Interreg Greece-Cyprus 2021 – 2027 programme.

The works cover the gallery entrance, ore-separation infrastructure, transport rails and an unloading area.

Elsewhere, completing the Ayios Theodoros Farm remains among Etap’s priorities. The project combines a village farm with a picnic area, designed to introduce visitors to traditional agricultural life.

It builds on a proposal included in Etap’s 2024 programme, which envisaged Cypriot farm animals, local greenery and traditional products.

The current programme also includes new permanent sculptures at the ‘Mesoyios’ Artists’ Park and improvements to the entrance of the Choirokoitia nature trail.

Alongside these physical projects, Etap is expanding the region’s digital tourism offering. It said 16 museums have already been fully digitised, while Athienou’s ecclesiastical museum is expected to be added to the platform before the end of the year.

The Ecclesiastical Museum of Athienou ‘Archbishop Georgios’ opened in July 2025. Its collections include icons, manuscripts, religious vessels, embroidery and vestments, with ecclesiastical objects dating from the late 15th century onwards. The planned addition therefore concerns its digital presence.

Visitors can also use the existing digital walk to explore attractions online or scan QR codes while touring the city. The Larnaka 360° Cultural Walk connects with the virtual museums and storytelling statues, offering routes covering the seafront and town centre, archaeology and museums, and culture and nature.

Meanwhile, sustainability initiatives include continued plantings in Voroklini and upgrades to Pyla’s coastal park, alongside themed benches on Voroklini’s coastal walkway.

Further public-space improvements include a proposed upgrade to the garden beside the tourism information office, which remains at the study stage. Common signage for the honey villages and a map of workshops open to visitors in Kato Drys are also planned.

Accessibility is another priority, with Etap aiming to complete further work at Livadia’s Kalamourgiki Memorial Museum, officially known as the Craft of Caning Museum, listed in English as the Craft of Caning Museum, and promote a fully accessible seating unit at Finikoudes.

The Livadia museum already offers video screens with large captions and sign-language interpretation, alongside a Braille booklet, according to its official listing.

The programme also seeks to strengthen links between tourism and local producers, including through the CyFood B2B Forum, organised with the Larnaca chamber, as Etap works to broaden the region’s appeal throughout the year.