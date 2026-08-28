Plans to develop Larnaca port and marina and Vasiliko port, together with the expansion of Latchi port, were discussed during a meeting this week between Transport Minister Evi Tsolaki and the Cyprus Ports Authority’s (CPA) new board.

According to a statement from the authority, the meeting took place at its head offices, where the newly appointed minister was briefed on its strategic planning and development projects, with particular emphasis on upgrading Cyprus’ port infrastructure.

Discussions covered the prospects and planning for these projects, alongside their importance in strengthening infrastructure, improving the competitiveness of Cypriot ports and supporting the country’s sustainable development.

Tsolaki was also informed about the authority’s priorities and objectives, as well as progress in implementing its main development plans. She recognised the importance of the authority’s work on Cyprus’ ports and expressed her ministry’s support for the successful implementation of the planned projects.

The authority described the discussions as a constructive exchange of views and said the meeting reaffirmed the importance of close cooperation with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works.

This cooperation, the statement added, was intended to promote and implement projects that “enhance the role of Cyprus as a modern and competitive regional maritime and port hub”.