The police are investigating a new case of cryptocurrency investment fraud following a complaint from a 53-year-old in Nicosia, the authorities announced on Friday.

The man filed a complaint with the police on Wednesday, saying he had received a phone call from an unknown person speaking Greek, who offered assistance in claiming profits from previous investments in cryptocurrency.

The suspect referred the 53-year-old to a second person, allegedly his supervisor, who asked the man to download an app to his computer and smartphone.

The man followed the instructions, thus giving the suspects access to his bank account, and lost a total of €65,415 through various transactions.

Following this latest case, the police renewed their call to the public to be cautious and avoid giving unknown people access to their accounts or other details.