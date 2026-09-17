The health ministry on Thursday began mapping medical centres performing high-risk treatments, as instructed by Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides earlier this week.

The ministry said the scope of the mapping exercise and those responsible for carrying it out would be determined during internal meetings, with the process expected to produce results quickly.

Under existing legislation, responsibility for overseeing private hospitals lies with the health ministry’s superintendent of private hospitals.

The Pancyprian Medical Association (CyMA), meanwhile, issues licences to practise medicine in Cyprus on the basis of documentation issued by the health ministry’s medical council, after the qualifications and certificates submitted by doctors seeking to practise in Cyprus have been examined.

CyMA also announced that it would mobilise its members by sending out alerts encouraging them to help identify unlicensed practitioners and improper medical practices.

Under existing legislation, CyMA refers cases requiring investigation to the relevant state authorities and, where necessary, police.

The association said it was awaiting information from the health ministry and would initiate the relevant procedures if the mapping exercise identified issues falling within its remit.

CyMA said that following its recent administrative restructuring, it was seeking to implement decisions taken by its council in a “more organised manner”, including measures to address individual cases that could tarnish the reputation of the medical profession in Cyprus.

In this context, the association referred to a joint campaign carried out with the health ministry in 2025 to raise awareness of the risks associated with cosmetic medical procedures performed by unqualified individuals.

CyMA also called on members of the public to report suspected cases so that complaints could be investigated and substantiated.