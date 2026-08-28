A €245,000 contract was signed on Thursday for the construction of a new environmental centre at Larnaca’s salt lakes, within the Natura 2000 protected area.

The project, co-funded by the EU under the Thalia 2021-2027 programme, is expected to take 44 months to complete and be delivered in 2029.

Announcing the signing of the contract on Friday, Larnaca municipality said the new centre would inform the public and raise awareness of the environmental and ecological significance of the salt lakes.

The project includes the construction of a building to house the environmental centre, as well as landscaping and measures to protect the Natura 2000 area.

The landscaping will include a pathway connecting the centre to the trail around the salt lakes, an observatory, rest areas with benches, information signs and the planting of endemic species.

Once completed, the centre will be operated by the environment department.

Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras said the project would showcase the salt lakes and strengthen visitors’ connection with Larnaca’s natural environment.