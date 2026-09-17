Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday, citing unnamed intelligence agencies, that Russia plans to launch ‘hybrid’ drone and missile attacks against countries supporting Ukraine.

“These potential strikes would be quote-unquote ‘accidental’ in nature, intended to paralyse or at least weaken the resolve of NATO states to invoke the relevant NATO provisions in the event of aggression against a member country,” he told parliament.

European countries suspect Moscow of being behind a series of acts of sabotage in recent months to put pressure on the allies, especially Germany, helping Kyiv in its bid to resist Russia’s full-scale invasion – something the Kremlin has vigorously denied.

Tusk did not elaborate on which intelligence agencies had provided the warning. The Russian Embassy in Warsaw did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Tusk also said such attacks by Russia could coincide with “political changes in certain European countries granting power — or at least a powerful voice — to those who, increasingly invoking noble slogans of peace, pacifism and needless casualties, will call for peace — or rather, the total capitulation of Ukraine”.

He appeared to be referring to the advance of more Russia-friendly parties such as the National Rally in France and the Alternative for Germany.

Earlier, Poland said it had scrambled military planes in response to a Russian attack in western Ukraine, close to the Polish border.

Airports in Rzeszow and Lublin were temporarily closed, and residents of two eastern regions of Poland received air raid warnings. Local media reported that sirens had sounded and that pupils in some schools had sought shelter.

On Sunday, a Russian drone hit a passenger train in Ukraine, just two km from the Polish border.

Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said Poland was strengthening airspace protection. “We have increased F-16 and helicopter activity, and are reinforcing our air defence and rapid response systems,” he wrote on X.

Tusk said he would visit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday to discuss cooperation within the Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition, a group of European countries developing an air defence system with Ukraine as a cheaper alternative to the US-built Patriot.