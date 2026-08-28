The newly-renovated old GSP park in central Nicosia welcomes a two-day festival this September. Moov City Festival is set to bring music and urban culture to the capital city, as an international line-up of artists perform live on September 19 and 20.

Presented by Heineken and supported by Primetel, the festival is organised by Music Element – the team behind renowned parties with big DJ names, impressive, audio-visual scenes and fireworks.

Now, its newest venture, Moov City Festival transforms one of Nicosia’s newest public spaces into an exciting festival ground.

The festival’s headline act is Stavroz, the acclaimed Belgian four-piece known for blending organic, acoustic, and cinematic textures into electronic music. Joining them is the rising sister duo Skiadareses and Pan Pan, from Greece, and from Cyprus, Alexis Sunder, Della, and Nwaina.

This diverse line-up of artists will fill the festival with electronic, indie, and alternative sounds that will echo around Nicosia.

Yet the event features more than just music. The aim is for it to be a complete urban experience with art installations spread around the park to create immersive visual moments.

On the food front, because no festival is complete without it, there will be a curated premium food court, high-quality food concepts and elevated drink offerings.

On both nights the festival opens its doors at 6pm and tickets are already on sale.

Moov City Festival

Urban culture and music festival. September 19-20. Old GSP Park, Nicosia. 6pm. €15-25. Tickets on More.com