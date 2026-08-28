George Pantelides leaves Deloitte after more than 20 years to become chief executive of Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) on January 1, 2027, taking charge of the private healthcare provider with operations in Cyprus and Greece.

Alongside his new responsibilities, he will remain chairman of the Cyprus Employers and Industrialists Federation (Oev), a position he assumed in May 2025.

Pantelides currently leads Deloitte Cyprus’ consulting businesses and serves as its chief strategy officer, while also sitting on Deloitte Middle East’s leadership team. His advisory experience spans local and international organisations, including work on mergers and acquisitions, business development and organisational transformation.

His move follows significant involvement in major investment deals in the healthcare sector, where HHG has built an extensive network of hospitals and diagnostic centres.

The group’s shareholders include Abu Dhabi-based PureHealth and investment firm CVC Capital Partners. PureHealth completed its acquisition of a 60 per cent stake for €800 million in October 2025, in a transaction that valued HHG’s total equity at approximately €1.3 billion.

Under the ownership agreement, CVC retained a 35 per cent stake, while Dimitris Spyridis retained 5 per cent.

At the time the acquisition was completed, PureHealth reported that HHG operated 11 hospitals and 23 diagnostic centres, serving more than 1.4 million patients annually and employing over 6,900 healthcare professionals.

In Cyprus, the group’s hospital network includes Apollonion and Aretaeio in Nicosia, while its Greek operations include Hygeia, Metropolitan Hospital, Mitera Hospital and Metropolitan General.