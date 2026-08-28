Safe Bulkers extended the application deadline for its 2026 – 2027 scholarship programme to September 7, 2026, with ten scholarships worth €10,000 each available to students seeking a career in the maritime industry.

The sixth annual programme is being offered by the New York-listed company and its chief executive, Polys V. Hajioannou, under the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) policy.

The scholarships are open to Cypriot citizens, as well as Greek citizens permanently settled in Cyprus. They cover both students graduating from lyceums in Cyprus and those already attending universities in Greece, the United Kingdom and other countries abroad.

Recipients will be selected on academic merit and financial circumstances, with social criteria covering family or marital status and family income during the previous year.

The programme supports undergraduate and postgraduate master’s studies abroad in naval architecture and marine engineering, mechanical and electrical engineering, electronic and computer engineering, and automation.

It also covers computer science, cyber security, artificial intelligence and data science analytics, alongside shipping law and an MSc in shipping trade and finance.

Minimum academic requirements vary according to the applicant’s level of study and university.

School leavers must provide a certificate of acceptance from a relevant university, together with a school-leaving certificate grade of at least 18 or an A-level grade of at least B in mathematics or physics.

Meanwhile, students at UK universities need an annual average above 60 per cent or a 2:1 classification, while those attending Greek polytechnic institutions require an annual average above 6.5.

For UK master’s studies, applicants need a Greek polytechnic degree with a minimum grade of 7.5 or a 2:1 degree from a UK university. Those studying at other universities abroad must have an annual average above “very good”.

Interested applicants can visit the company’s scholarship portal to complete the electronic application form and provide the relevant information and supporting documents.

Final approval will be granted only once all required supporting documents have been submitted. For further information or clarification, applicants can contact [email protected].