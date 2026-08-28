On Saturday, September 12, 2026 (11:00 – 19:00), Simou Village Square opens its doors to a grand celebration dedicated to the culture, the land, and its people. Simou Agrofest 2026 is not just a festival, but a living ark of memory and revival of the old customs that kept our land alive through the centuries.
Come join us to honor the staple products that nourished generations of Cypriots—from bread kneading, traditional threshing, and wheat grinding, to the authentic preparation of trahanas, halloumi, anari, and warm palouzes.
- 11:00 AM – Official Opening
- 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM – Live Festival Radio Coverage by Zenith FM
- 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM – Experiential Children’s Workshop: “Kneading and Baking Cookies” with Giorgoula Christodoulou’s Traditional Workshop (free treats for children)
- 11:15 AM – 7:00 PM – Agricultural Products and Crafts Exhibition
- 11:30 AM – 7:00 PM – Painting and Photography Exhibition
- 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM – Traditional Agricultural Demonstrations: Wheat Threshing & Grinding
- 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM – Mascot for our young friends: Rooster
- 1:15 PM – 1:30 PM – Welcome Speeches by the President of the Community Council and the President of the Cultural Association of Expatriates and Friends of Simou
- 1:30 PM – 2:00 PM – Traditional Dances
- 1:45 PM – 3:45 PM – Kids’ Corner: Painting and Games with the Mascot
- 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM – Experiential Workshop: Making and Cutting Trachanas by Alineri Dairy (free trachanas treats)
- 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM – Live Music with Stefanos Pelekanis
- 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM – Experiential Pottery Workshop: Making Clay Objects
- 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM – Experiential Workshop: Halloumi and Anari Cheese Making by Alineri Dairy (free halloumi & anari treats)
- 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM – Experiential Workshop: Making Palouzes (free palouzes treats)
- 6:45 PM – 7:00 PM – Closing Ceremony
Throughout the Event
- Local Producers’ Stalls
- Traditional Delicacies
- Exhibition of Agricultural Tools and Farm Animals
- Historical Photos of Simou
- Mini-Train Rides
- Horseback Rides
- Guided Tours
- Craft Demonstrations: Sarka broom tying, basket weaving, worry-bead (komboloi) making, traditional reed flute (pithkiafli) making, pottery, and loom (voufa) & crochet (smili) weaving
- Abundant Food and Drink available at our stalls
- On-site Preparation of Fresh Kattimerka by Chryso Lefou
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