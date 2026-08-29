The ongoing storms across the island have caused damage to the power grid, with the electricity authority (EAC) warning of damages in Nicosia, Larnaca and Paphos.

“There are power outages. All crews are on the move and efforts are being made to restore and repair as quickly as possible,” said EAC spokesperson Christina Papadopoulou.

Papadopoulou said that the Avgorou community in Larnaca was currently facing the most serious issues due to the network being struck by lightning.

She added that the electricity supply in the Nicosia district had also been interrupted due to lightning, emphasising that the situation was becoming more difficult as the weather worsened.

The EAC spokesperson said that, due to the situation, all crews are on the move and personnel have been recalled. She added that safety is paramount and that crews are on standby to carry out the necessary repairs and appealed to the public for patience.